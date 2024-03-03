Algiers (VNA) – The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria on March 2 coordinated with the Bab Ezzouar Commercial Centre in Algiers to organise an event to promote Vietnamese coffee products.

At the event, visitors and local consumers had the opportunity to learn about Vietnamese coffee, listen to presentations about the coffee processing methods, and enjoy the products.

On this occasion, the trade office also displayed catalogs and sample products of Vietnamese businesses and connected with customers.

Bab Ezzouar is the largest shopping mall in Algeria with stores covering an area of 45,000 sq.m, offices 20,000 sq.m, and UNO - a hypermarket 7,200 sq.m.

Algeria is considered one of the major coffee-consuming markets as it spends over 300 million USD importing about 130,000 tonnes of coffee beans on average each year, of which Vietnam's Robusta green coffee beans usually account for 25-30%.

In December 2023, for the first time, the trade office held an event to promote Vietnamese coffee and tra fish at the Carrefour hypermarket – another major distribution system in Algeria./.