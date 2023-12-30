Videos Ninh Thuan welcomes in 2024 with sheep parade Hundreds of sheep wearing cute outfits marched along the streets of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city in Ninh Thuan province on December 28, as part of the Ninh Thuan Cuisine Festival to welcome in 2024. More in the following!

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange promote Da Lat-Chuncheon twinning relationship A cultural and art exchange between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city and Chuncheon city of the Republic of Korea’s Gangwon province took place in Da Lat on December 28, drawing thousands of domestic and foreign visitors.

Culture - Sports Special craft of coconut land - Ben Tre Ben Tre province is known as the coconut capital of Vietnam, boasting the largest and oldest coconut growing area in the country. Apart from the food and beverages derived from coconuts, local people also utilise other parts of the coconut tree to craft household items and works of art.