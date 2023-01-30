Society NA Chairman offers development suggestions to Tuyen Quang National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered several development suggestions to the northern province of Tuyen Quang during a working session with its key officials on January 30.

Society Aid presented to teachers of Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school A ceremony was held at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30 to present aid to its teachers hit by the COVID-19 pademic.

Society Defence Ministry launches New Year tree planting festival The Ministry of National Defence launched the New Year tree planting festival at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Military History Museum on January 30.

Society Vietnam Airlines Group serves 2.4 million passengers during Tet holiday The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, served 2.4 million passengers on over 14,500 domestic and international flights from January 6-29 which was the peak season of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.