Vietnamese communities in Belarus, Bulgaria hold Tet celebrations
Vietnamese people in Belarus and Bulgaria have joined their compatriots in the homeland and around the world in celebrating the Year of the Cat with different activities held recently.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese people in Belarus and Bulgaria have joined their compatriots in the homeland and around the world in celebrating the Year of the Cat with different activities held recently.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus has organised a programme attracting over 400 Vietnamese and their Belarusian relatives. This was the first mass Tet gathering of the Vietnamese community in the European country after over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Van Ngu informed participants about the two countries’ socio-economic situations while highlighting their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation.
He pledged that the embassy will continue working to help the overseas Vietnamese further integrate into the local society, protect their rights and legitimate interests, develop the community, and contribute to the homeland.
A similar celebration has also been held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria.
Ambassador Do Hoang Long praised the solidarity of the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria and expressed his hope that they will make more practical efforts to help with the homeland’s development and build up the community.
At the event, participants took part in a number of activities such as making “banh chung” (a typical dish for Tet), holding folk games, and performing lion dances./.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus has organised a programme attracting over 400 Vietnamese and their Belarusian relatives. This was the first mass Tet gathering of the Vietnamese community in the European country after over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Van Ngu informed participants about the two countries’ socio-economic situations while highlighting their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation.
He pledged that the embassy will continue working to help the overseas Vietnamese further integrate into the local society, protect their rights and legitimate interests, develop the community, and contribute to the homeland.
A similar celebration has also been held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria.
Ambassador Do Hoang Long praised the solidarity of the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria and expressed his hope that they will make more practical efforts to help with the homeland’s development and build up the community.
At the event, participants took part in a number of activities such as making “banh chung” (a typical dish for Tet), holding folk games, and performing lion dances./.