Army Corps 11 presents gifts to the Lao Defence Ministry (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese community is joining hands with the government as well as cities and provinces of Laos in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 13, the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s Army Corps 11 presented 10,000 N95 face masks to the Lao National Assembly, 200,000 masks and 10,000 tonnes of rice to the Lao Defence Ministry and 60,000 medical masks to the Vietnamese Association in Laos.

Army Corps 11 hands over gifts to the Vietnamese Association in Laos (Photo: VNA)

A day earlier, Army Corps 11 also handed over 10,000 medical masks and 5,000 others to North That Luang village and That Luang Pagoda in Xaysettha district of Vientiane capital, where the unit has been building the Lao National Assembly House.

Previously, the Vietnamese Associations in Champasak and Salavan provinces, and Vietnamese businesses operating in southern Lao provinces handed over cash, medical supplies and necessities worth nearly 28,000 USD to the host administrations to support their fight against COVID-19./.