Vietnamese community in Czech Republic helps fire victims
Representatives of Vietnamese associations and societies in the Czech Republic on February 7 handed nearly 252,100 koruna (about 10,000 EUR) over to the administration of Vejprty to help victims of a fire at the support centre for the handicapped in the city.
On behalf of the local administration, Mayor Jitka Gavdunova expressed her appreciation for the donation from the Vietnamese community in the country. The money will be used as direct support to the victims and to repair the facility, located in the northern part of the republic, ravaged by the January 19 mishap, she said.
The donation manifests the sentiment and responsibility of the Vietnamese living and working there to the host country, helps raise their image and strengthen the friendship between the two nations, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (February 1950-2020)./.
