Vietnamese community in Czech Republic supports COVID-19 fight at home
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Vietnamese community in the European country on June 3 held a fund-raising event to support COVID-19 prevention and control efforts at home, especially the COVID-19 vaccine fund.
Officals of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic donate to COVID-19 vaccine fund (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) –
Addressing the event, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said that the event aims to contribute to realising Vietnam's goal of buying 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, thus helping control the pandemic and maintain socio-economic development in the country.
He called on the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to promote solidarity to join hands with fellow Vietnamese at home to respond to the call of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front to contribute to the pandemic prevention and control efforts.
The same day, leaders of the Vietnamese Federation in Europe and the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic also met to discuss ways to make donations to the Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine fund.
Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Vietnamese Federation in Europe, underlined the significance of the fund, pledging to encourage Vietnamese people in Europe and the Czech Republic in particular to contribute to the fund.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Duy Nhien, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, said that the association will set up a committee in charge of raising donations to the vaccine fund among Vietnamese associations and individuals as well as foreign friends./.