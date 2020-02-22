Society Enterprises ensure employees’ safety amidst Covid-19 outbreak Statistics from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed more than 320 enterprises have temporarily halted their operation amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak. To protect workers who remain at work, the labour sector and enterprises have been deploying preventive measures.

Society Vietnamese advised to avoid travel to coronavirus-hit areas in RoK The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 21 recommended Vietnamese citizens to avoid travel to areas that are affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vulnerable to the virus in the country as warned by local competent agencies.

Society COVID-19: Agribank hands over 800 mln VND to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) on February 21 handed over 800 million VND (about 34,400 USD) to the Vinh Phuc provincial chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front in support of the fight against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the locality.

Society Court reduces penalty for ex-official involved in VSS’s wrongdoings The High-level People’s Court in Hanoi on February 21 reduced sentences for three defendants, including former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Bach Hong, while upholding penalties for three others involved in violations at the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).