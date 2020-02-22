Vietnamese community in Eastern Europe joins hands in COVID-19 fight
People in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province are supervised health at home (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in Eastern Europe have worked to raise funds and collect medical supplies and equipment as part of efforts to support people in the homeland in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In the Czech Republic, the Vietnamese community raised 160,000 Korun (about 6,900 USD), and collected medical supplies worth over 250,000 Korun (10,800 USD), including 40,000 face masks, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 1,000 packs of disinfectant towels, 137 specialised medical clothes, and 30 thermometers.
The donation will be sent to the homeland to support the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Binh Xuyen district.
According to the Vietnamese Association in Poland, the organisation has raised funds to buy face masks and disinfectant sprays to send to the homeland for support people in Vinh Phuc.
Recently, 16,000 face masks were handed over to representatives of the Vinh Phuc provincial People’s Committee./.