At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on October 20 handed over 3,000 EUR (nearly 3,000 USD) in donations to Maria Richter, director of a centre supporting the homeless and disadvantaged people in Lichtenberg district of Berlin.



The money was donated by Vietnamese individuals, organisations and businesses in Germany on the occasion of Vietnam's 77th National Day in September.



The Vietnamese diplomat took the occasion to thank Martin Grunst, head of Lichtenberg district, and local authorities for their support given to the Vietnamese community, especially in the operation of Dong Xuan Market - the largest Vietnamese trade centre in Berlin.



For her part, Maria Richter expressed her appreciation for the Vietnamese community's donations, saying this money is very significant for the centre's operation.



Lichtenberg district is home to over 7,000 Vietnamese people. Vietnamese businesses operating in the district, especially Dong Xuan trade centre, have made important contributions to the local economic development.