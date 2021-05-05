Society Humanitarian Month 2021 launched in Hanoi The Hanoi Red Cross Association held a ceremony on May 5 to launch Humanitarian Month 2021, on the occasion of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8).

Society Urgent dispatch on concentrated quarantine regulations issued The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 5 sent an urgent dispatch requiring the strict implementation of concentrated quarantine regulations and post-quarantine management.

Society Big smuggling case at Nhat Cuong Company put on trial The People’s Court of Hanoi on May 5 opened a first-instance trial of a case related to smuggling and violations of accounting regulations which occurred at the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd.

Society Memorial services held for fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos Memorial and burial services for the remains of 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime were held at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on May 5.