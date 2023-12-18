A performance at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - A charitable group of the Vietnamese community in the Russian capital of Moscow, in coordination with students of the People’s Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), recently held an art programme and gift-giving ceremony for students and teachers of the “Our House” school for students with disabilities.



This is the eighth year that the Vietnamese community in Moscow has been collecting donations for the "Our House" Centre, and the second year that the Vietnamese have held an annual gala event on the occasion of the New Year, dedicated to children with disabilities.



Addressing the event, Director of “Our House” Vadim Menshov welcomed the Vietnamese friends, extended his gratitude and expressed his hope that their friendship will continue for many years.



The programme, which was mainly performed by Vietnamese students, featured Christmas and New Year songs, traditional Vietnamese and modern dances as well as puppet dances.



The Vietnamese group is scheduled to organise a similar event at another school for people with disabilities on the outskirts of Moscow on December 23./.