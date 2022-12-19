Migrant workers pose for a photo at Vietnam's booth in International Migrants Day celebration in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore on December 18 joined activities organised by the country’s Ministry of Manpower and other agencies to mark the International Migrants Day.

About 6,500 migrant workers in Singapore participated in the activities that took place from December 10 to 18.

Vietnamese participants joined the event with two booths displaying Vietnamese cultural identities and food.

At the event, Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Manpower of the host country, spoke highly of the role and the contributions of migrant workers to Singapore's enterprises and communities.

The Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore gave 500 gift packs to migrant workers at the event including Vietnamese ones.



On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore gave presents to over 60 disadvantaged Vietnamese workers who are living and working in Jurong West area./.