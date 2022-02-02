Vietnamese community in Thailand pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
Representatives of Vietnamese people in Udon Thani province pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on February 1 (Source: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese people in Udon Thani province of Thailand offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh on February 1 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.
Luong Xuan Hoa, Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Udon Thani, said the late leader of Vietnam used to live and develop a revolutionary movement among the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani as well as Thailand at large in 1928 - 1929.
In 1957, when Ho Chi Minh was still alive, expatriates in Thailand set up altars in their home to worship him as a saint, Hoa noted.
On this occasion, he expressed his hope that the Vietnamese in Udon Thani will continue upholding solidarity and mutual support to weather pandemic-caused difficulties, preserve the country’s traditional culture, and always turn their hearts to the homeland.
Undon Thani is home to the largest number of Vietnamese-origin people in Thailand, numbering more than 15,000. Its Noong On village in Muong town, where Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities in 1928 - 1929, is currently a relic site treasured by the Vietnamese in Thailand./.