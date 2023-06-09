Accordingly, the Vietnamese community fully meets the criteria "in quantity", "has lived in Slovakia for nearly 70 years and the 3rd generation has fully integrated into society".

The Vietnamese community will have representatives at the Committee on Ethnic Minorities and Ethnic Groups. The community will be supported with financial resources from the Fund for Cultural Support of Ethnic Minorities and have the right to voice opinions about the fund.

It is estimated that about 7,000 Vietnamese-origin people are living and studying in Slovakia./.

VNA