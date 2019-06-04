At the event (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic participated in the Prague festival of ethnic minority groups, which took place from May 30 and June 2.



The performance of the Vietnamese troupe featured a large national flag, ao dai (traditional long dress) and costume of Vietnam’s ethnic groups, along with quan ho (love duet singing) and a lion dance.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic Nguyen Van Tam said this is the ninth time the Vietnamese community has attended the event.



The festival has been held annually since 2009 to introduce the culture of ethnic groups in the European nation, as well enhance unity between people in the country.



This year, it attracted 30 delegations from 14 ethnic groups in the Czech Republic, along with international ones from 20 countries and territories that have residents living in the country, including Poland, Hungary, Mongolia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Vietnam.-VNA