Business Green growth - A new approach in economic growth: Planning minister Green growth has become an inexorable trend and a goal that all countries are aiming for, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told a consultation conference on compiling a national strategy on green growth in the 2021-2030 period, with vision to 2045 towards 2050, held in Hanoi on March 29.

Business HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value up in first three months HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value increased 1.65 percent year-on-year in the opening three months of the year, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.

Business Travelling all summer with Vietjet on new routes To celebrate a brilliant summer season and meet the travel needs of passengers on the occasion of April 30 and May 1, Vietjet opened a series of new routes from Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Vinh to Phu Quoc.