Hanoi (VNA) - The Construction Joint Stock Company 47 has announced that it had recently reached a deal with Song Da 5 Joint Stock Company to construct the Nam Pha, Nam Phak and Phouphong dams at the Nam Phak hydropower project in Laos.



The two sides signed two contracts, including the one for construction of the dams at Nam Pha, Nam Phak and Phouphong, and the other for the design and testing serving the construction of the Nam Phak hydropower project, with total capital of nearly 800 billion VND (34.2 million USD).



The contracts are to take 1,458 days to be completed.



The Nam Phak hydropower project has a total installed capacity of 128 MW. It is located in the southwest of Bolaven Plateau in Champasak province./.