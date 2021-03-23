Business New appliance brands enter Vietnam More and more new appliance brands from many countries have been entering Vietnam over the last few years.

Business Saigon Co.op strives to remain leading retailer in Vietnam The Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) is making every effort to remain a leading retailer in the country, said its General Director Nguyen An Duc at a meeting to launch the cooperative’s business tasks for 2021 on March 22.

Business OCOP assessment, recognition must be taken thoroughly: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has emphasized the need to absolutely avoid complaisance in assessing and recognising one commune one product (OCOP) products during the implementation of the national target programme on new-style rural area building.

Business CPTPP benefits Vietnam-Canada trade ties: experts Vietnam and Canada have enjoyed robust trade ties thanks to opportunities brought by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that took effect in Vietnam from January 14, 2019, heard a conference held in Hanoi on March 23.