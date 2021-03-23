Vietnamese companies boost exports through global e-commerce platforms
Hanoi (VNA) - More Vietnamese firms have successfully sealed export orders in recent times with the support of e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.com and Amazon.
Since 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has joined hands with major e-commerce businesses to help Vietnamese companies bolster online exports.
More than 1,000 companies have registered to attend training courses in the field while over 300 others received consultations.
Businesses in farm produce, fisheries, wood, and processed food are set to join the fray in the time to come.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said Vietnam’s e-commerce sector posted an increase of 18 percent last year to 11.8 billion USD, despite COVID-19. The country was the sole market in Southeast Asia to record double-digit growth in the field, he added.
The digital economy has been viewed as a pillar of growth, and switching to digital platforms to boost exports has become mandatory, Hai stressed.
Exports via e-commerce platforms offer huge opportunities for companies, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. After a year of selling goods on Amazon, the export revenue of many Vietnamese companies reached 1 million USD.
Gijae Seong, Manager of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said that an increasing number of Vietnamese products are put up for sale on the platform, particularly household appliances, fashion accessories, and kitchen utensils, among others. They are favoured by foreign consumers thanks to their good quality and competitive prices.
Face masks, gloves, and protective clothing also count among the important products of which Amazon is working with Vietnamese manufacturers to bolster export this year, he added.
Meanwhile, General Manager of Alibaba.com, Zhang Kuo, said the platform has built partnerships with associations, business partners, and banks to help Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve their digital capacity, operations, customer management, and order completion.
He voiced a hope that, by 2024, more than 10,000 Vietnamese suppliers will be offering their products on Alibaba.com./.