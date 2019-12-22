Sci-Tech VN to join Microsoft's network security protection programme With increasing use of technology, Vietnam is facing risks in terms of cybersecurity, threatening national security, said Nguyen Minh Chinh, Director General of the Cyber Security and High-tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Sci-Tech ITU Digital World 2020 to be held in Hanoi The ITU Digital World 2020, a global platform for accelerating innovations in information and communication technology (ICT), will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 6 – 9.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to boost ICT, focusing on domestic firms Vietnam is seeking to develop its information and communications technology industry (ICT) with a focus on domestic firms to make it a key economic sector in the next decade, according to experts.