Representatives of Vietnam delegation and Russia’s Krasnodar province pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A delegation of Vietnamese companies paid a working visit to the Russian province of Krasnodar - known as "breadbasket of Russia" - from August 2 to 5 to explore business cooperation with local enterprises.



The potential for exporting agricultural products and food from Krasnodar province to Vietnam was tabled at a roundtable held on August 3.



Egor Robskyi, Deputy Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Krasnodar province, affirmed the great potential for business collaboration between the province and Asia-Pacific region, and Vietnam in particular, when the two countries established a full strategic partnership and Vietnam has signed a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



Kirill Arzamazov, deputy director of the Department of Investment and Small and Medium Business Development of Krasnodar province, talked about the possibilies of developing economic parnership between Kuban region and Vietnam, adding that such a meeting create momentum to increase bilateral trade.



Representatives of Vietnamese companies and Krasnodar firms discussed the potential for signing contracts and exporting of sunflower and vegetable oil, cereals, rice, soybeans and corn, among others.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese delegation visited a number of companies in Kuban region to learn more about the advantages of local businesses.



The trade turnover between Krasnodar province and Vietnam exceeded 32 million USD last year, up 96% compared with that of 2020. The figure reached almost 95 million dollars in the period from the beginning of this year to date./.