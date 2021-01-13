Vietnamese completely support Government’s COVID-19 response measures: Survey
Vietnam is one of the three countries with the highest levels of COVID-19 vaccine acceptance - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - All Vietnamese people who joined a survey in December last year said that they fully support and give the Vietnamese Government approval on how it had worked to control the pandemic, according the Bangkok-based ScandAsia magazine.
ScandAsia on January 12 quoted the study, which was conducted in 32 countries with almost 27,000 respondents, saying that Vietnam is one of the three countries with the highest levels of COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.
Under the survey, which was coordinated by the Milan-based Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), Vietnam, China, and Denmark showed by far the highest levels of acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine out of the 32 countries.
More than 90 percent of the respondents in all the three countries said they would take the vaccine. In Denmark, 87 percent of the respondents said they would definitely or most likely take the vaccine, followed by Finland where 81 percent of the respondents said they would take the vaccine.
The two Nordic countries showed significantly higher acceptance levels than other countries in Europe, where for instance only 70 percent in Italy said they would take the vaccine and in France just 44 percent, ScandAsia said.
Regarding the satisfaction of the respondents on how their governments had worked to control the pandemic, China ranks behind Vietnam, with 99 percent approval of the Chinese government’s pandemic efforts.
Denmark and Finland had the highest levels in Europe with 77 percent and 75 percent, respectively./.