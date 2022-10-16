Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural day takes place in Sydney A Vietnamese cultural day was hosted by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales (UAVS-NSW) in collaboration with four other Vietnamese students’ associations in Australia in Sydney on October 15.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese, RoK cities co-host fine art exhibition A fine arts exhibition is being co-held by the northern city of Hai Phong and the Republic of Korea’s Gwangju city, displaying over 100 works by 90 painters from both sides.

Culture - Sports Hanoi International Film Festival to honour humanity and creativity Nearly 200 films from 68 countries and territories will feature at the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI) next month, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has revealed.