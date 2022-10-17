Professor Long has acted as the biennial event’s art director for nine times.

This year’s event saw the competition among fifteen contestants who are students from professional music schools from 11 countries, such as Italy, Germany, Poland, and the Republic of Korea.

They all were required to perform Long’s classical piece of music during the first and second qualifying rounds of the competition.

The finale featured guitar performances of several Vietnamese folk songs, such as Central Highlands’ mountains and forests, My darling, please don’t leave, and Paddy transplanting, by Prof. Dao Ngoc Long and two winners in 2014 and 2020 from Denmark and Belarus./.

VNA