Business Public investment disbursement is an important channel for growth: PM Boosting public investment disbursement is an important channel for the country’s socio-economic growth, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting in Hanoi on March 27 to prepare for a teleconference between the Government and localities on March 31.

Business Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business First-quarter CPI sees highest rise in 2016-2020 The consumer price index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 5.56 percent, the highest increase during the 2016-2020 period, Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam said.