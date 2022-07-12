Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consul General in the Lao province of Luang Phrabang, Kieu Thi Hang Phuc, on July 11 presented her credentials to Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoine.



The Lao official congratulated the Vietnamese diplomat on her new position, expressing his belief that with her abundant working experience, Phuc will continue to help promote the Laos - Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.



Phuc said she was delighted to work as the Consul General in Luang Phrabang when the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos are organising various important activities to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.



The events are of historical significance, she said, affirming the common destiny of the two countries in their struggles for national independence, reunification, construction and defence.



Vietnam and Laos have walked hand in hand, jointly fought and won foreign invaders, while cooperating and supporting each other in the cause of national construction, she noted.



The diplomat affirmed that this is a valuable tradition and vivid evidence for the special friendship between the two countries that cannot be found anywhere in the world.



Phuc pledged that she will work hard to reinforce the solidarity and promote the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos, while acting as a bridge to connect Vietnamese localities with northern provinces of Laos, supporting them in implementing cooperation agreements, contributing to the maintenance of peace, security and order in border areas, building a shared borderline of friendship and improving living conditions of people of both countries./.

VNA