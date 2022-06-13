Thanks to good quality and sensible prices, Made-in-Vietnam products have gained a competitive edge over their foreign rivals and increasingly dominating supermarket shelves.



Figures from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, meanwhile, show that domestically-produced goods account for more than 90 percent of all goods sold in locally-owned supermarkets. The figure in foreign-owned supermarkets ranges from 60 to 96 percent, and in traditional retail from 60 percent.



The “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese products” campaign, which was launched in 2006, has contributed to boosting the profile of Vietnamese goods.



Consumers have increasing confidence in domestic products, whose origin is clear and quality as good as imported equivalents./.

