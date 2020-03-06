Host Julien Mielcarek of the French channel BFMTV complimented the song on its catchy rhythm and cute lyrics. The host even made a prediction that the song could be a hit on TV channels worldwide as it is a cool approach to encourage people to adhere to the health sector’s recommendation of preventing COVID-19.

BFMTV is among most-watched channels in France with over 10 million audiences a day.

Meanwhile, US magazine Billboard has heaped praises on a Vietnamese song guiding the prevention of the novel coronavirus in a recent article, calling it an “insanely catchy” tune.

“As the coronavirus continues to spread, governments are taking actions in an attempt to keep their countries’ residents safe. Vietnam in particular seems to have nailed the awareness strategy by releasing a wildly catchy public service announcement promoting preventative measures such as hand-washing and sanitation, as highlighted on the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” wrote the article.-VNA

VNA