Politics VFF leaders nominated as candidates for NA election The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has agreed to nominate Politburo member and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President cum Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh as candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics PM: More effort needed to complete urgent tasks Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked Cabinet members to continue focusing attention to completing their tasks while addressing the Government’s regular meeting on March 2.

Politics Cabinet members discuss urban administration models in HCM City, Da Nang The pilot organisation of urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang and the special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang were discussed at a meeting of standing Government members in Hanoi on March 1.