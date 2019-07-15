Top players of International three-Cushion Billiards Tournament - Becamex IJC – Number 1 Cup (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese cueist Nguyen Ngoc Tri was defeated 12-40 by his rival from the Republic of Korea Cho Myung-woo at the final match of the International three-Cushion Billiards Tournament - Becamex IJC – Number 1 Cup which wrapped up in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 14.Cho, who has three world bronze medals, won the cup and cash prize of 60 million VND (2,590 USD). He also got 10 million VND (430 USD) for scoring the most points in a run.The first runner-up Tri received 30 million VND, while the second runners-up, Nguyen Van Phuc and Nguyen Quoc Nguyen from Vietnam, were presented with 15 million VND each.The four-day event drew 59 local players along with five international cueists from Japan, the Republic of Korea and Spain.-VNA