Culture - Sports K-Concert launches Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange The first K-Concert, as part of the K-Expo Vietnam 2022, that is underway in Hanoi, kick-started a series of cultural exchanges between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Canadian, Belgian runners win Vietnam Jungle Marathon Jeff Campbell from Canada and Vanja Cnops from Belgium won the 70km category of the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) held in Pu Luong Nature Reserve in central Thanh Hoa province at last weekend.