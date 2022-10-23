Culture - Sports Sydney students experience Vietnamese culture A Vietnamese cultural day hosted recently by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales in cooperation with four other Vietnamese student associations in Sydney, Australia has helped promote Vietnamese culture among foreign students and friends.

Culture - Sports Fifth Vovinam Ambassador Championship concludes in Algeria The fifth Viet Vo Dao Vovinam Ambassador Championship concluded in Algiers, the capital city of Algeria on October 22, with the first prize for team coming to the Association sportive de la Surete nationale Club.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to host International Guitar Festival The fourth International Guitar Festival and Competition will be held from November 18 to 20 at the Kim Dong Theater in Hanoi, with the event set to attract a huge number of domestic and foreign artists.