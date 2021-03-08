Culture - Sports HCM City theatres reach out to younger audiences Local art units and stage performers must be more creative with their products and consider creating new stage performances at school theatres to reach younger audiences, experts have said.

Culture - Sports Russian photographer impressed by Vietnam’s Ao Dai Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) brings out the elegance and strength of Vietnamese women, and it always leaves a strong impression on Russians, said Vera Mazhirina, a Russian journalist and photographer.