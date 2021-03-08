Vietnamese cuisine introduced at Singapore Francophonie Festival
Vietnamese traditional dishes and products are being introduced at the Francophonie Festival 2021 that opened on March 8 in Singapore.
Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese traditional dishes and products are being introduced at the Francophonie Festival 2021 that opened on March 8 in Singapore.
The festival, themed “Gender Equality,” draws the participation of 21 countries. It has 16 major activities, including film, food and fine art festivals.
Vietnam is one of the nine countries joining the food festival in the event, which has received great attention of not only the French-speaking community but also diplomatic delegations, international organisations and foreigners in Singapore.
This is a chance for Vietnam to promote a number of Vietnamese food products that have been put into the retail system in Singapore.
The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) comprises 88 member countries and governments from five continents. The community has a population of over 1 billion covering all five continents, with more than 300 million French-speaking people.
This is the first time that the annual festival in Singapore has been held under the sponsorship of the group of ambassadors representing 21 OIF member countries.
The event will run through March 30./.
The festival, themed “Gender Equality,” draws the participation of 21 countries. It has 16 major activities, including film, food and fine art festivals.
Vietnam is one of the nine countries joining the food festival in the event, which has received great attention of not only the French-speaking community but also diplomatic delegations, international organisations and foreigners in Singapore.
This is a chance for Vietnam to promote a number of Vietnamese food products that have been put into the retail system in Singapore.
The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) comprises 88 member countries and governments from five continents. The community has a population of over 1 billion covering all five continents, with more than 300 million French-speaking people.
This is the first time that the annual festival in Singapore has been held under the sponsorship of the group of ambassadors representing 21 OIF member countries.
The event will run through March 30./.