True to its name, the street food restaurant belonging to Nguyen Thi My Yen, an overseas Vietnamese living in Cape Town, South Africa, offers diners popular dishes from all parts of Vietnam, such as “banh mi” (Vietnamese bread), “pho”, spring rolls, and iced milk coffee.

Yen, who has lived in the city for 17 years always leaves the kitchen door open so that diners can learn more about Vietnamese food.

In the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, meanwhile, the “Hanoi Coffee” restaurant leaves an unforgettable impression on the hearts of diners, with dishes from Hanoi such as spring rolls and “pho”.

Vietnamese cuisine has also appeared in Russia since the early 2000s but only really become popular in recent years.

At a Vietnamese food court on the 3rd floor of the Incentra Center in Moscow, dishes boast the taste of Vietnam and spread the country’s unique culinary culture.

Culinary culture is one of the most vivid elements of Vietnam’s cultural identity. More and more Vietnamese dishes have become famous worldwide, and its cuisine has become an effective tool in building a Vietnamese brand./.

VNA