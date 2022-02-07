Culture - Sports Infographic Significance of Lunar New Year holiday The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors...

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam's 10 outstanding athletes in 2021 The organizing board for the national outstanding coaches and athletes election in 2021 officially announced the list of Vietnam sport’s ten outstanding athletes in 2021.