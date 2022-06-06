Vietnamese booth at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – A festival to introduce the food and cultures of various countries has taken place in Prague, the Czech Republic, with the participation of 50 foreign embassies and diplomatic agencies, including Vietnam.



The annual festival was held for the first time in 2016, and resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Participants brought diverse performances, including Eastern European dances, exciting drum rhythms and wild sounds from Africa, and South American dances.



Visitors to the festival had a chance to enjoy hundreds of dishes introduced by delegations, including Czech specialties made by local people.



Vitezslav, a resident of Prague, said he loved Asian food in general and Vietnamese food in particular, especially nem ran (fried spring rolls).



There are many Vietnamese restaurants in Prague where he eats to enjoy more about the country's culinary culture, he told Vietnam News Agency.