Rome (VNA) – Banh Xeo, a crispy Vietnamese pancake filled with pork, shrimp and bean sprouts, won the second prize at the culinary competition, part of Bagnara ethnic culture festival, which is held in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region from September 1-4.

This year's edition featured stalls from 25 countries, attracting more than 15,000 visitors.



The people who prepared traditional Vietnamese dishes at the event were members of the Vietnam-Italy Cultural Bridge Association, who volunteered for this work.





Banh Xeo won the second prize at the culinary competition, part of Bagnara ethnic culture festival held in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. (Photo: VNA)

Le Thi Bich Huong, president of the association, said that the annual festival aims to create bridges between foreigners' associations in the Emilia-Romagna region, adding that it offers an opportunity to promote the Vietnamese culture through gastronomy in Italy.



The association also devotes part of the profit to charitable activities, she said.



Vietnamese culture and cuisine have become familiar to Italians and foreigners living in the Emilie Romangne region through four festivals. Previously, Vietnam won the first prize in the culinary competitions in 2016, 2018 and 2021, with nem ran (fried spring rolls), nem lui (grilled pork paste), nem chay (vegetarian spring rolls), respectively./.