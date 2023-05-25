Situated at the foot of Namsan Tower, a popular tourist attraction in Seoul, this Vietnamese restaurant has become so popular that it is often overcrowded.

For Korean diners, the appeal of Vietnamese restaurants goes beyond just the taste of the food. Each dish boasts rich cultural value that is worth exploring.

One thing that sets Vietnamese food apart is the use of spices like ginger, onion, and cinnamon, which are perfectly combined to create not only delicious but also healthy dishes.

The dishes are bold, sophisticated, simple, and unique, making it a popular choice for even the most discerning diners in the Land of Kimchi./.

VNA