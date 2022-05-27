Vietnamese cuisines favoured by ASEAN friends in Malaysia
Vietnam’s special cultural identities, landscape and cuisines were introduced to friends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at an event in Malaysia on May 27.
The event took place within a meeting of wives of officials and female staff of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Ladies Circle (ALC) in the country, aiming to contributing to enhancing the friendship and solidarity within the bloc.
Khuat Thi Hong Hanh, spouse of Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Viet Thai and head of the ALC Vietnam, spoke highly of solidarity and mutual support of the ALC amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ALC Vietnam brought to the event Vietnamese dishes such as pho bo (beef noodle soup) and nem (spring rolls), which received warm response and compliments from regional friends.
Short films featuring the history, culture and tourist destinations in Vietnam were also screened on this occasion./.