Vietnamese dishes introduced at the festival (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s culinary culture festival opened at the Hanoi-Moscow complex (Incentra) in Moscow on May 24 as a highlight of the Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam 2019.Opening the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said that the festival aims to introduce to Russian friends the unique and diverse cuisines of Vietnam.In recent years, Vietnamese cuisine has become more popular in Moscow, he said, expressing his hope that the festival will give Russian people better understanding of the culture, nation and people of Vietnam.Tran Quoc Khanh, deputy head of the Department of Cultural Affairs and UNESCO under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that through cuisine, the organisers hopes to introduce the spiritual life of Vietnamese people to Russian friends.Visitors to the event had a chance to enjoy dishes prepared by famous chefs from different regions of Vietnam.The festival also includes photo exhibitions, art performances and pavilions featuring the Vietnamese culture.The festival will run until May 26.-VNA