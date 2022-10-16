Culture - Sports Hanoi International Film Festival to honour humanity and creativity Nearly 200 films from 68 countries and territories will feature at the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI) next month, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has revealed.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese girl crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc has been crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 after beating more than 70 contestants from all over the world.

Culture - Sports Foreign designer's love for Vietnam’s brocade Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam after staying for a short time to help her friend complete a documentary project. The designer brought the fashion brand “Future Traditions” which has impressed many customers, mostly foreigners living in Vietnam.