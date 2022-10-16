Vietnamese cultural day takes place in Sydney
A Vietnamese cultural day was hosted by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales (UAVS-NSW) in collaboration with four other Vietnamese students’ associations in Australia in Sydney on October 15.
A Vietnamese cultural day takes place in Sydney on October 15.Canberra (VNA) – A Vietnamese cultural day was hosted by the United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales (UAVS-NSW) in collaboration with four other Vietnamese students’ associations in Australia in Sydney on October 15.
In his opening remarks, UAVS-NSW President Dang Dinh Hung said it provides an opportunity for Vietnamese young generation and expats living in Australia to explore the country’s culture, nature and people.
The cultural day is among a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations next year, he noted.
More than 200 visitors, most of whom are Vietnamese university students in NSW and expats, showed up at the event which featured a wide range of activities, such as making “to he” – toy figurines made of rice dough, painting on “non la” – Vietnamese conical hat, writing calligraphy and an exhibition of Dong Ho folk paintings.
They were also offered a chance to join a number of folk games and enjoy Vietnamese traditional food and beverage, like “goi cuon” (fresh rolls), “banh mi,” “ca phe sua da” (iced coffee) and “tra dao” (peach tea). Iced coffee and peach tea were among the most favourite among the youngsters.
The event was designed following a traditional market in Vietnam in the final days of the year when Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, is near./.