Culture - Sports 14th Vietnam Festival opens in Tokyo The Vietnam Festival 2022, the 14th of its kind, opened at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo with Japan’s former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Miyake Shingo in attendance.

Culture - Sports Hurdles await U23 Vietnam in clash with RoK After the unfortunate draw against archrivals Thailand on June 2, an all-new Vietnam must get ready to meet defending champions the Republic of Korea at the Asian U23 Football Championship on June 5 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Culture - Sports Schoolgirl combining maths and fashion A Grade 9 student in Hanoi has launched a small collection of unique and youthful fashion designs using motifs from mathematics to decorate silk outfits.

Videos Traditional ritual from Doan Ngo Festival re-enacted The “Doan Ngo Festival - Past and Present” programme was held recently at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, offering visitors an array of experiences in royal culture as well as traditional rituals practiced at the festival.