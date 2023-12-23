Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh (second, from left) and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on December 22 organised an event to promote Vietnamese culture and cuisine, wrapping up a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina.



The event saw the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MERCOSUR-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (MACC), ambassadors of ASEAN countries, Japan, Uruguay and the Republic of Korea, the Argentine Council of International Relations (CARI) and the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV).



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh emphasised that 2023 is a pivotal year in cooperation, solidarity, and friendship between Vietnam and Argentina as the two countries celebrate 50-year diplomatic relations (October 25, 1973 - 2023) and 13 years of the Comprehensive Partnership. Many meaningful and diverse political activities have been organised, especially the visit of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Argentina in April.



According to the ambassador, cultural diplomacy is a bridge that brings people closer together, and Vietnamese cuisine has been very popular with Argentinian friends for years, such as spring rolls. Besides, economic diplomacy is one of the important pillars of the relationship between the two countries, especially in the context that Vietnam and Argentina wish to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Rodolfo Caffaro Kramer, Global President of MACC, said he will head a business delegation to Vietnam next October and is making efforts to promote FTA negotiations between MERCOSUR, of which Argentina is a founding member, and Vietnam.

He emphasised that economic and trade cooperation are important pillars in bilateral relations. In 2022, Vietnam was Argentina's 6th largest trading partner and 5th largest export market in the world, and a key partner in Argentina's South-South cooperation in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Argentina was Vietnam's third largest trading partner in Latin America. However, these positions are still modest compared to the two countries' potential, so that Argentina is very interested in an FTA between MERCOSUR and Vietnam, he said.



Trade between Vietnam and Argentina is complementary. Argentina is willing to diversify products to meet Vietnam's needs and vice versa, Vietnam has many high-quality products such as technology, textiles, and footwear, all of which are familiar products in the South American market. In the first ten months of this year, trade turnover between the two countries reached about 3 billion USD.



On this occasion, Argentinian friends were treated to Vietnamese cuisine at Green Bamboo Restaurant, a familiar address of South American diners and tourists who love Vietnamese dishes for the past 24 years./.