Vietnamese coffee popularised at the ASEAN Sports and Family Day in South Africa. (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – Members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in South Africa recently attended the ASEAN Sports and Family Day hosted by the ASEAN Committee in Pretoria (APC).



They introduced Vietnamese cuisine and interacted with about 250 members from embassies and representative agencies of other ASEAN member countries in South Africa.



In his opening speech at the event, the Ambassador of Myanmar to South Africa, who is the rotating chair of the APC, highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it contributes to further tightening friendship, solidarity, cooperation and mutual support among the members of the committee at the African country.



The event offered a chance for participants to enjoy traditional foods of Southeast Asian nations, thus getting insights into the culture, land and people of the countries./.