Vietnamese culture, image introduced at Italian festival
The cultural identity as well as the image of a beautiful and peaceful nation of Vietnam have been introduced to international friends during an international festival held in Borgomanero district of Italy’s Piemonte region.
The festival, an annual event held in mid-May, provided a chance for foreign communities in Italy to meet and exchange with each other.
The Vietnamese booth, showcasing Vietnamese traditional conical hats (non la) and calligraphy art, attracted many visitors, especially youngsters.
Visitors had a chance to enjoy Vietnamese ao dai (traditional dress) shows, dragon dances and martial arts performances, as well as traditional dishes of Vietnam.
The Vietnamese delegation marching to the central square of Borgomanero during the festival (Photo: VNA)Sergio Vercelli, head of the organising board, expressed delight at the participation of the Vietnamese community in the event as well as impression at their special performances.
The festival concluded with a parade to the central square of Borgomanero. It aimed to spread a message of peace, friendship and common development in diversity among all communities not only in Borgomarero but all countries, regions and the whole world./.