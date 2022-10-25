Students from the University of Adelaide of Australia have shared their deep impression of Vietnamese culture (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Students from the University of Adelaide of Australia have shared their deep impression of Vietnamese culture after joining a two-week study tour in Vietnam through the New Colombo Plan Scholarship Programme.



According to Dr. Tran Nam Nghiep – Vice Director of Strategic Partnerships for South East Asia in the Faculty of Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences (ECMS) at the University of Adelaide, with the support of the Australian government, the faculty sent a group of 33 students to Vietnam for the field trip from mid-September to early October 2022.



Nghep said the tour aimed to strengthen strategic partnership between the University of Adelaide and Vietnamese universities, and open new opportunities for cooperation among parties.



During their stay, Australian students visited the Australian Embassy in Hanoi, the Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, seven partner universities and three companies operating in to water and environment in Vietnam. Most of them said that they were interested in the tour, and impressed by the Vietnamese culture and language.





Dr. Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at the University of Adelaide, came to Vietnam on October 14-21 to witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the Australian university and its Vietnamese partner universities. (Photo: VNA)

Joining the delegation, Dr. Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at the University of Adelaide, came to Vietnam on October 14-21 to witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the Australian university and its Vietnamese partner universities, and attend exchanges with alumni of the University of Adelaide in Hanoi and HCM City.



Gallagher said the tour has contributed to further promoting bilateral cooperation between the University of Adelaide and partners in Vietnam.



Dr. Nghiep said the Australian university planned to send one more group of students to Vietnam in 2023, with the aim of contributing to further strengthening understanding and strategic partnership between the two countries.



Initiated by the Australian government, the New Colombo Plan Programme gives Australian students learning at domestic universities opportunities to study, practice, exchange and research in 40 countries in Indo-Pacific, including Vietnam./.