Vietnamese culture introduced at Bangkok Design Week 2023
Fashion designer Phan Anh Tuan from Ho Chi Minh ity introduced his latest collection at the Bangkok Design Week 2023, which closed on February 12.
Thai fashion model in a hand-embroidered design from the collection called Eternal Passion by fashion designer Phan Anh Tuan. (Photo courtesy of the designer)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Fashion designer Phan Anh Tuan from Ho Chi Minh ity introduced his latest collection at the Bangkok Design Week 2023, which closed on February 12.
The collection, Eternal Passion, features 30 ready-to-wear designs for women and men in Vietnamese materials. Shoes and accessories are also included.
Tuan used the images of Vietnamese flowers to highlight his hand-embroidered designs. The images were used on clothes worn by the royalty of the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).
Tuan worked with Vietnamese and Thai fashion models to perfect every design from his collection Eternal Passion on the catwalk.
Bangkok Design Week 2023 opened on February 4 with the theme “urban’NICE’zation” and took place in nine districts around Bangkok. It included a series of showcases, exhibitions and workshops.
Vietnamese culture and lifestyle are among Tuan’s creative sources of inspiration. They have been created by the designer since he entered the industry ten years ago.
Tuan began his career in 2013 after his first collection called Under Water was released.
He has presented his latest styles and trends through different collections for women and men. His collections include charming and elegant designs in a very Vietnamese style./.