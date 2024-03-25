Vietnamese culture introduced at Francophone event in France (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at the Week-end de la Francophonie (Francophonie Weekend) on March 23-24, which was held in celebration of the Fifth International Francophonie Day 2024 (March 20) in Yèble (Seine et Marne province), 60km from Paris.

This year's event, the fifth of its kind, hosted nearly 40 booths of members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, French localities and associations. Vietnam was a guest of honour of this year edition.

Adorned with the national flag, the pavilion of Vietnam drew attention of many event-goers. Publications on the country’s tourist attractions along with souvenir and traditional musical instruments were on display.

Besides, a special art programme and traditional Ao Dai (long dress) fashion show were also held during the two-day event.

Deputy director of the centre Tang Thanh Son said through the event, the centre wanted to introduce beautiful images of the S-shaped country and its people.

Marième Tamata-Varin, the Mayor of Yèbles, said that Vietnam is selected as a guest of honour of this year’s event because the country has always actively participated in all past editions of the city’s International Francophonie Day.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), acknowledged that the event was an excellent opportunity to promote Vietnamese culture to foreign friends, through activities to introduce the country's beauty, heritages recognised by UNESCO, culture imbued with national identity, as well as the Vietnamese people who are friendly and ready to cooperate with international partners and friends for peace and development.

First held in 2015, the biennial Francophonie Weekend in Yebles offers chances for participating countries to introduce their culture through music, cuisine, literature and folk games, as well as bolster mutual understanding via discussions on emerging issues in member countries./.