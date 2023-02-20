Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese young footballers to debut in RoK next month Two young football talents from Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC - striker Vu Minh Hieu and defender Nguyen Canh Anh - will officially debut in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 1 during a game at Cheonan Stadium in the blue jersey of Cheonan City FC.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese puppetry performance to raise up curtain of world theatre congress The 36th International Theatre Institute ITI World Congress in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 21 will raise the curtain up with a Vietnamese puppetry performance, entitled “Mo Rong” (Dream of Dragon), by Director Le Quy Duong, according to the Vietnam Association of State Artists.

Culture - Sports Outline of Vietnamese culture holds great value The “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Party, has affirmed its value over time, even in the context of Vietnam promoting the development of its cultural industry.