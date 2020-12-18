The Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt held a special programme promoting Vietnamese culture on December 17 in Alexandria, Egypt (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt held a special programme promoting Vietnamese culture on December 17 in Alexandria, the country’s second-largest city.

It comprised a photo exhibition on Vietnam’s landscapes and people, the screening of documentaries on culture and famous tourist destinations, and a fair introducing traditional cuisine and coffee.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Tran Thanh Cong said that Vietnam and Egypt have signed an agreement on culture that serves as a foundation for the two countries’ cooperation.

Cultural activities are among the best ways to bolster bilateral ties and mutual understanding, he noted.

Maha Malek, a visitor at the event, said Vietnam boasts potential and advantages in developing various types of tourism, and the two countries could exchange experience to facilitate the spearhead economic sector and turn it into a driver of growth.