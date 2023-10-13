Business Office market in HCM City predicted to become vibrant The office market in Ho Chi Minh has become vibrant recently with the operation of two office buildings in Thu Thiem new urban area which provides an additional 85,000 sq.m of floor space.

Business Vietnam making new moves in multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.

Business HCM City targets sustainable urban agricultural production Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop sustainable urban agricultural production with high technologies to be applied in cultivation on at least 70% of its agricultural land by 2030, said the director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Thai Binh’s investment potential, advantages introduced to British enterprises The northern province of Thai Binh introduced its potential and advantages to British enterprises at an investment promotion conference in London on October 12, pledging the best possible environment for all investors.