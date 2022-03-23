Adorned with the national flag, the Vietnam pavilion drew the attention of many visitors. Publications in the Vietnamese language on the country’s seas and islands and tourist attractions were on display, as were souvenirs and traditional musical instruments.

This year’s event featured nearly 40 booths of members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

A bilingual book entitled “Bien dao que huong” (National Seas and Islands) was introduced to French readers.

It also offered a chance for participating countries to introduce their culture through music, cuisine, literature, and folk games, and to bolster mutual understanding via discussions on emerging issues in member countries.

Vietnam will be a guest of honour at the fifth holding, slated for 2024./.

VNA